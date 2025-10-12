Richardson is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after sustaining an eye injury while doing pregame work with resistance bands, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

The Colts haven't provided word on the severity of the injury, but Richardson was apparently in enough discomfort that the team elected to make him inactive for the first time this season. Richardson had suited up as starting quarterback Daniel Jones' top backup for each of the first five games and saw action late in blowout wins in Weeks 3 and 5, but rookie Riley Leonard is now slated to handle the No. 2 role Sunday.