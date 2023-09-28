Richardson (concussion) practiced fully again Thursday.
Back-to-back full practices have Richardson trending toward returning to action Sunday against the Rams, barring any setbacks. Friday's final injury report will clarify whether the rookie QB heads into the weekend with a Week 4 injury designation, an outcome that hinges on whether Richardson gains full clearance under the NFL's concussion protocol.
More News
-
Colts' Anthony Richardson: Logs full practice•
-
Colts' Anthony Richardson: Set to practice Wednesday•
-
Colts' Anthony Richardson: Targeting Week 4 return•
-
Colts' Anthony Richardson: Ruled out against Baltimore•
-
Colts' Anthony Richardson: Not practicing again•
-
Colts' Anthony Richardson: Slated to miss practice•