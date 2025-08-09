Richardson (finger) participated in practice Saturday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

This was the expectation for Richardson, who sustained a dislocated right pinkie finger during Thursday night's preseason opener, but we'll await further reports detailing the QB's level of activity during Saturday's session. Either way, the fact that he's already back on the field and throwing is a good sign for the 2023 first-rounder, who is competing with fellow signal-caller Daniel Jones for the Colts' Week 1 starting assignment.