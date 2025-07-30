The Colts' quarterback competition in training camp between Richardson and Daniel Jones remains tight, Stephen Holder of ESPN reports.

On that subject, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports that coach Shane Steichen calls the ongoing job battle "neck and neck." After what Zak Keefer of The Athletic describes as "sloppy starts" in training camp from both signal callers, he notes that Richardson was sharper during the team's first two padded practices, while displaying improved accuracy on his throws in that span. Ultimately, Steichen has indicated that a decision on who will draw the Week 1 start will come down to consistency, both in terms of preparation and performance, and it figures to be some time before that call is made.