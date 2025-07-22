Colts GM Chris Ballard noted Tuesday that Richardson (shoulder) has "no restrictions other than volume" during the initial days of training camp, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports.

Per Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis, Richardson -- who missed the final two weeks of the Colts' offseason practices in June after experiencing some soreness in his right shoulder -- has been throwing for three weeks. While the team figures to ease the 2023 first-rounder back into the mix in terms of the number of throws he make early on in training camp, the stage is now set for Richardson and veteran newcomer Daniel Jones to share practice reps as they compete for the Colts' top QB job.