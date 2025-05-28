Richardson (back) participated in Wednesday's practice session during the Colts' ongoing voluntary organized team activities, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

A back issue sidelined Richardson for the final two games of the 2024 regular season, but the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft has moved past the injury, which puts him in a position to compete with free agent addition Daniel Jones for the Colts' No. 1 QB job. Per Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star, coach Shane Steichen previously noted that Richardson and Jones will split first-team reps in practices and into training camp, with Steichen indicating that "really, it's going to come down to who's the most consistent, who's the most productive," in terms of who will emerge as the team's starter.