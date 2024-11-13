Head coach Shane Steichen announced Wednesday that Richardson will serve as the Colts' starting quarterback, beginning with Sunday's game against the Jets, JJ Stankevitz of the team's official site reports.

The Colts turned to Joe Flacco as their starting quarterback for the past two games, but after losing both contests while Flacco turned the ball over six times, the team will hand the keys to the offense back over to Richardson, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Though Richardson's struggles in the passing game led to the prior change, the 22-year-old carries enough upside a rusher to merit fantasy lineup consideration, especially with four teams on bye in Week 11. Steichen cited the strides the young quarterback has made over the last couple of weeks in terms of attention to detail led to the decision to reinstall him as starter, according to James Boyd of The Athletic.