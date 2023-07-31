Richardson will miss Monday's practice after having a procedure to correct his nasal septum, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.
The rookie QB practiced over the weekend and reportedly has a chance to rejoin his teammates as soon as Tuesday. The Colts have split first-team reps between Richardson and fifth-year pro Gardner Minshew through the first week of training camp, and a missed practice or two shouldn't have too much impact on their ongoing competition for the Week 1 starting assignment.
