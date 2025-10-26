default-cbs-image
Richardson underwent surgery Monday to repair his orbital fracture and could return from injured reserve later this season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Colts haven't issued a timeline for Richardson's return from surgery, which he required after fracturing his orbital when he was hit in the eye by a piece of workout equipment prior to Indianapolis' Oct. 12 win over the Cardinals. Since Richardson was deactivated, rookie Riley Leonard has stepped in as the Colts' No. 2 quarterback behind starter Daniel Jones.

