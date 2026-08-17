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Colts' Anthony Richardson: Remains in Colts' plans

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Richardson is expected to remain with the Colts, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports.

Assistant general manager Ed Dodds spoke about Indianapolis' quarterback situation Sunday, saying, "We want to have three [quarterbacks] that can play," Dodds said. "So, if [Richardson] is one of them, he's going to be here. ... Look at last year. You never know." Richardson enters his fourth season with the team but is ticketed for a backup role behind Daniel Jones. He had a strong showing in his preseason start against New England, going 11 of 14 for 145 yards to go with 53 rushing yards.

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