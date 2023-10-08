The initial diagnosis for the right (throwing) shoulder injury Richardson sustained Sunday is an AC joint sprain, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Per Pelissero, X-ray were negative, but Richardson will undergo an MRI to further assess the injury. In any case, the QB's status will need to be monitored closely ahead of next weekend's game against the Jaguars, and if Richardson is unavailable Gardner Minshew would be in line to handle the Colts' Week 6 signal-caller duties.