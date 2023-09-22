Richardson (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Baltimore, JJ Stankevitz of the Colts' official site reports.
Head coach Shane Steichen announced Richardson and center Ryan Kelly (concussion) will not play. Gardner Minshew is set to start in his place versus Baltimore.
