Richardson (back/foot) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Richardson, who didn't practice this past week, had been listed as questionable for the contest, but following his downgrade to out, Joe Flacco is slated to start in his place. Per Stephen Holder of ESPN, Richardson 's current injury situation isn't expected to prevent him from playing in the Colts' regular-season finale next weekend.
