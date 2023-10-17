Colts owner Jim Irsay indicated Monday that Richardson's (shoulder) season is "probably" over, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The expectation last week was that Richardson would be sidelined 4-to-8 weeks due to his Grade 3 right AC joint sprain. However, there is now speculation the first-round pick could need season-ending surgery to address the issue, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Given Irsay's comments, it would seem Indy is in the camp of erring on the side of caution with its prized rookie in order for him to fully recover without any setbacks. Gardner Minshew will be in line to direct the offense for the rest of the season, should Richardson's season indeed be over.