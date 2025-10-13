Colts' Anthony Richardson: Sent to injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Colts placed Richardson (orbital) on injured reserve Monday.
Richardson will miss at least the next four games with his orbital fracture, putting him first available to return to the lineup in Week 12 against the Chiefs. The Colts have sixth-round rookie Riley Leonard as an option to serve as Daniel Jones' backup in the meantime, but Indianapolis could also look outside the organization for a veteran QB2.
