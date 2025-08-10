Head coach Shane Steichen said Sunday that Richardson's scheduled to be the second quarterback into Saturday's preseason game against the Packers after Daniel Jones, Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star reports.

The team plans for Jones to start and play a couple of series before Richardson gets the rest of the first half. It's encouraging that Richardson will get right back in there after exiting on the second drive of Indianapolis' preseason opener against the Ravens due to a dislocated right pinkie finger. There doesn't seem to be much daylight between Richardson and Jones in the battle for the Colts' starting quarterback job.