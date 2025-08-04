Colts coach Shane Steichen said Sunday that both Richardson and Daniel Jones will "play a good amount" in the preseason opener Thursday at Baltimore, JJ Stankevitz of Colts.com reports.

Reports out of Colts training camp suggest that Richardson and Jones both have shown improvement after a rough first few days of camp, but without either QB pulling away from the other. They'll continue competing for the starting job in the preseason, with Steichen failing to name a starter for Thursday but saying that he'll try to even out snaps between the two over the first couple of preseason games.