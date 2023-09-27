Coach Shane Steichen noted that while Richardson is still in the NFL's concussion protocol, the QB is slated to practice Wednesday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Per Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star, Richardson is line to take first-team reps Wednesday, which is a positive indicator with regard to the QB's chances of playing Sunday against the Rams barring any setbacks. The Colts' upcoming injury report will clarify Richardson's official participation level.