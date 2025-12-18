The Colts are opening Richardson's (orbital) 21-day practice window, Amanda Foster of the team's official site reports.

Per Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis, Richardson, who last practiced Oct. 10, is likely to be eased back in, with some scout team reps possibly on tap during Thursday's session. While a return to practice is a step in the right direction for the QB, coach Shane Steichen noted that Richardson "still has some vision limitations" at this stage and won't be available for Monday night's game against the 49ers. With Daniel Jones (Achilles) out for the season, Philip Rivers is currently the top signal-caller on the Colts' active roster, while Riley Leonard is next up on the team's depth chart.