Richardson is slated to start Thursday's preseason finale against the Eagles, Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star reports.

The report notes that whether the team's other starters see snaps Thursday will be determined on a case-bay-case basis, but the Colts plan to give Richardson one more opportunity to see game action ahead of Week 1. Once his stint against Philadelphia is complete, the 2023 first-rounder will turn his focus to preparing for his regular-season starting debut, Aug. 10 against the Jaguars. While there's clarity with regard the Indy's QB pecking order, it remains to be seen who will be handling the team's rushing duties early on this season, with Jonathan Taylor having been granted permission by the franchise to seek a trade.