Richardson and Daniel Jones shared first-team QB snaps during Wednesday's opening training camp practice, Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star reports.

The report notes that the Colts held four team periods in Wednesday's session, with Jones working with the starters for the first two, while Richardson handled the first-team snaps during the final two, which fits with coach Shane Steichen's plan to alternate the two signal-callers in training camp, as they compete for the Week 1 starting assignment. Though there's a chance that Richardson could have some volume restrictions in the coming days (in particular during low-leverage portions of practice) after experiencing soreness in his throwing shoulder this summer, the plan is for the 2023 first-rounder to handle team reps, an approach that will allow him to contend with Jones in a job battle that Steichen noted is "really going to come down to who's the most consistent" this summer, JJ Stankevitz of the Colts' official site previously reported.