Richardson has signed his guaranteed four-year rookie contract that includes $33.99 million fully guaranteed, 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports. It includes a fifth-year club option.

Richardson's contract also includes a $21,722 million signing bonus. His rookie contract won't be an impediment for Richardson to start training camp on time. That's good news because Richardson's fantasy value will be improved if he can begin the season as the starting quarterback. Head coach Shane Steichen has said he wants Richardson to learn by playing games, but we'll have to see how quickly he picks up the offense in the preseason. Richardson and Gardner Minshew are splitting first-team reps in spring practices.