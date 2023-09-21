Richardson (concussion) isn't in line to practice Thursday, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.
Per Stephen Holder of ESPN.com, Richardson was present for the session but is slated to be a spectator. Richardson thus has one more opportunity to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens, but if he isn't cleared to play, Gardner Minshew would be slated to draw the start at QB for the Colts in Week 3.
