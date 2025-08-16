Richardson completed six of 11 passes for 73 yards and rushed once for nine yards in the Colts' 23-19 preseason loss to the Packers on Saturday afternoon.

Richardson had some additional pressure coming into the game after Daniel Jones finished off his time in the game with a sharp drive, but the third-year signal-caller responded by leading a 12-play, 90-yard scoring march that culminated in a three-yard touchdown run by Tyler Goodson. The 2023 first-round pick had five completions during the possession, including 21- and 18-yard connections with Andrew Ogletree and Ashton Dulin, respectively, on back-to-back plays. Richardson's second and final drive also resulted in points -- via a field goal -- despite him going just 1-for-4 on the drive, as the Colts gained possession on the Packers' 22-yard line following a fumble recovery. With both quarterbacks apparently very close in their job battle, next Saturday's road preseason finale might serve as the final installment in the competition between Jones and Richardson to open the regular season as the starting signal-caller.