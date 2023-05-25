Richardson and Gardner Minshew are splitting first-team reps in 7-on-7s Thursday, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.
The Colts seem open to starting Richardson as soon as Week 1 if he looks ready, rather than defaulting to Minshew's experience and track record of competence. The fourth overall pick is miles ahead of his veteran counterpart (and most other pro QBs) when it comes to physical traits, combining a strong arm with wide-receiver speed (4.44 40) and linebacker size (6-4, 244). Even if he doesn't start the season opener, Richardson will take the field at some point during his rookie year.