Colts coach Shane Steichen said Tuesday that Richardson will start Thursday's preseason game at Baltimore and play until midway through the second quarter, Angela Moryan of WISH News 8 reports.

Steichen said Daniel Jones will finish out the first half Thursday and then start the next week's exhibition against Green Bay (playing into the second quarter, like Richardson before him). Reports out of Indianapolis training camp suggest it's been a close competition, with both QBs starting slow before improving at the end of July and into August. A strong performance Thursday would seemingly make Richardson the favorite to start Week 1, if he isn't already.