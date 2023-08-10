Richardson will start Saturday's preseason contest in Buffalo, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Richardson has been dominating first-team reps as of late, after having alternated with Gardner Minshew earlier in training camp. The Colts haven't yet named a starter for Week 1, but the rookie first-round pick will get a chance to showcase his talents under center Saturday. If Richardson can flash some of the playmaking abilities his high-end athleticism makes possible in preseason action, it could be hard to keep him off the field for long.
More News
-
Colts' Anthony Richardson: Dominating first-team reps•
-
Colts' Anthony Richardson: Back at practice•
-
Colts' Anthony Richardson: Recovering from minor procedure•
-
Colts' Anthony Richardson: Alternates first-team reps Saturday•
-
Colts' Anthony Richardson: Logs first-team reps Friday•
-
Colts' Anthony Richardson: Works behind Minshew•