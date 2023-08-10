Richardson will start Saturday's preseason contest in Buffalo, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Richardson has been dominating first-team reps as of late, after having alternated with Gardner Minshew earlier in training camp. The Colts haven't yet named a starter for Week 1, but the rookie first-round pick will get a chance to showcase his talents under center Saturday. If Richardson can flash some of the playmaking abilities his high-end athleticism makes possible in preseason action, it could be hard to keep him off the field for long.