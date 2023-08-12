Richardson made his first career start in Saturday's preseason opener against the Bills. The rookie completed seven of his 12 pass attempts for 67 yards and rushed twice for seven yards with no touchdowns and one interception.

Richardson's first taste of NFL action produced mixed results. Immediately after completing his first two pass attempts, the No. 4 overall pick airmailed his target running a short route and was intercepted with ease. It's not fair to criticize a 21-year-old in his first start in a tough road environment against a Bills' defense boosted by the healthy return of safety Damar Hamlin. Richardson was able to settle in after the pick and even showed some touch on a high-arcing pass that was nearly caught for a touchdown. While he got the start in Saturday's contest over veteran Gardner Minshew (six for six for 72 yards), the Colts have yet to announce a starter for the regular season. Richardson will get a chance to showcase his skills in his first home exhibition against the Bears next Saturday.