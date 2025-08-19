default-cbs-image
Richardson was informed Tuesday that he'll open the regular season backing up Daniel Jones, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Jones didn't necessarily outplay Richardson in two preseason games, but the former Giant did remain healthy throughout spring practice and training camp, while Richardson has dealt with shoulder and finger injuries. There's still a good chance Richardson eventually makes starts this season, given Jones' shaky track record with the Giants (in terms of both durability and performance).

