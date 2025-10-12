Coach Shane Steichen noted that Richardson suffered an an "orbital eye fracture" ahead of Sunday's 31-27 win over the Cardinals, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

After sustaining his eye injury during pre-game warmups Sunday, Richardson was made inactive, and per Stephen Holder of ESPN.com, Richardson could miss additional time. In such a scenario, Riley Leonard would be in line to serve as Daniel Jones' top backup.