Richardson (concussion) won't play Sunday against the Ravens, but ESPN's Jeremy Fowler indicates that the QB is optimistic about playing in Week 4 against the Rams.

At this stage, Richardson -- who didn't practice this week -- remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, but if the QB is able to progress through it in the coming days, he'll target a return to action versus Los Angeles. In his absence this weekend, Gardner Minshew will draw the Week 3 start against Baltimore.