Richardson completed 11 of 25 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns and rushed 10 times for 56 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 29-23 overtime loss to the Rams. He also fumbled twice, losing one, and converted a pair of two-point conversions.

It was a tale of two halves for the rookie, who was coming off of a concussion that forced him to miss the Colts' previous game against the Ravens. Richardson didn't find the end zone until the second half, finding Mo Alie-Cox on a 35-yard touchdown in the third quarter before leading a pair of lengthy touchdown drives in the fourth quarter to force the game into overtime. Richardson's rushing ability through three games (23-131-4) helps give him a healthy weekly floor while he develops as a passer, and he may need it in Week 5 against a Titans defense that just completely neutralized Joe Burrow.