Richardson (shoulder) is throwing at spring practices and looks to be healthy, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Coach Shane Steichen said in March that he expected Richardson to be ready for OTAs in May and June. It looks like that's coming to fruition, though the QB won't necessarily be a full participant in all activities, having undergone surgery on his throwing shoulder in October. He resumed throwing in February and is the unquestioned QB1 for an offense that just added WR Adonai Mitchell in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.