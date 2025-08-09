While participating in Saturday's practice, Richardson (finger) was able to grip and throw the football in individual and team drills, as he normally does, according to James Boyd of The Athletic.

Richardson dislocated his right pinkie finger in Thursday's preseason opener against the Ravens, but X-rays on his right hand didn't reveal any extensive damage, and the QB was able to get out and practice Saturday with his pinkie taped up. Richardson thus remains involved in a what has been described as a close competition with Daniel Jones for the Colts' starting quarterback job.