General manager Chris Ballard said Monday in an appearance on The GM Shuffle podcast that Richardson will "be full-go" for training camp, Nick Shook of NFL.com reports.

Richardson had rest days mixed into his on-field work during OTAs and mandatory minicamp as a result of shoulder soreness, but those bouts of fatigue don't seem to have represented an actual setback. Instead, it looks like the Colts are simply trying to take a cautious approach to Richardson's recovery as he recovers from October surgery on his right throwing shoulder. By the time training camp kicks off late July, Richardson remains on track to be full strength, but if he's still having to take days off at that time it could represent more cause for concern. At full health, Richardson's combination of arm strength, 6-foot-4, 244-pound size, and 4.43 40 speed provide him a tremendous fantasy ceiling, especially with rookie second-rounder Adonai Mitchell joining Michael Pittman, Josh Downs and Alec Pierce.