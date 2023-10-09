Coach Shane Steichen confirmed Monday that Richardson (shoulder) is dealing with an AC joint sprain and will miss "some time," Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Richardson will miss Sunday's upcoming roach matchup against the Jaguars at the very least. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that the rookie signal-caller is dealing with a Grade 3 sprain which could result in him being placed on IR for a minimum of four games, though Steichen declined to verify the exact severity of Richardson's injury. Gardner Minshew will lead Indianapolis' offense until Richardson is cleared to retake the field.