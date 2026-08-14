Colts' Anthony Richardson: Two turnovers in preseason tie

Richardson got the start in Thursday's 13-13 preseason tie with the Patriots, completing 11 of 14 passes for 145 yards and an interception while adding 53 rushing yards and a touchdown on six carries. He also lost a fumble.

The 2023 first-round pick barely saw action in 2025 due to injuries, but Richardson has been healthy in training camp and played the entire first half, producing the Colts' only TD of the night on a one-yard plunge in the second quarter. His two turnovers could be attributed to rust, but ball security was an issue for Richardson even before he got hurt, as he threw 12 INTs while losing three of nine fumbles over 11 regular-season contests in 2024. He'll begin the current campaign backing up Daniel Jones, and hoping to show enough to increase his trade value.