Colts head coach Shane Steichen said Thursday that Richardson (shoulder) is dealing with an injury and will not participate in mandatory minicamp June 10-12.

Steichen said Richardson injured his right throwing shoulder during the start of OTAs last week, per James Boyd of The Athletic, specify the same AC joint that previously required the young quarterback to undergo season-ending surgery as a rookie in 2023. Per Boyd, Steichen said it doesn't currently look like Richardson will require another surgery, also saying that the signal-caller currently has no return timetable but will hopefully be back "at some point" during training camp. As long as Richardson remains sidelined, free-agency signee Daniel Jones will be positioned to dominate Indianapolis' first-team reps, giving him significant additional opportunities to prove himself capable as the team's Week 1 starter.