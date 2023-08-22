Coach Shane Steichen said Richardson will start the Colts' preseason finale Thursday night against the Eagles, Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Richardson didn't play in the second preseason game after being named the team's regular-season starter. He'll get a chance at a final tune-up for Week 1 Thursday night. On 29 offensive snaps in the preseason opener, Richardson went seven of 12 passing for 67 yards (5.6 yards per attempt) with no touchdowns and one interception. Once his stint against Philadelphia is complete, the 2023 first-rounder will turn his focus to preparing for his regular-season debut, Aug. 10 against the Jaguars. While there's clarity with regard the Indy's QB pecking order, it remains to be seen who will be handling the team's rushing duties early on this season, with Jonathan Taylor having been granted permission by the franchise to seek a trade.