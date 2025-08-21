Richardson won't play in Saturday's preseason finale against the Bengals, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Coach Shane Steichen noted Thursday that he doesn't want to risk anything with Richardson in the team's exhibition finale, with an eye toward keeping the QB healthy and available in the event that starter Daniel Jones misses any time down the road. As for Saturday's contest, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis notes that Riley Leonard and Jason Bean are each slated to play a half.