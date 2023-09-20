Coach Shane Steichen noted that Richardson remains in the NFL's concussion protocol and won't practice Wednesday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

The same applies to center center Ryan Kelly, with Steichen adding that both are "progressing well" at this stage. Richardson will have two more chances to practice in advance of Sunday's game against the Ravens, but in the meantime Gardner Minshew is in line to handle first-team QB reps as the Colts prepare for Week 3 action.