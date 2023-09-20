Coach Shane Steichen noted that Richardson remains in the NFL's concussion protocol and won't practice Wednesday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.
The same applies to center center Ryan Kelly, with Steichen adding that both are "progressing well" at this stage. Richardson will have two more chances to practice in advance of Sunday's game against the Ravens, but in the meantime Gardner Minshew is in line to handle first-team QB reps as the Colts prepare for Week 3 action.
More News
-
Colts' Anthony Richardson: Won't return Sunday•
-
Colts' Anthony Richardson: Evaluated for concussion Sunday•
-
Colts' Anthony Richardson: Not on injury report•
-
Colts' Anthony Richardson: Downplays knee bruise•
-
Colts' Anthony Richardson: Completes six of 17 passes•
-
Colts' Anthony Richardson: Will start Thursday night•