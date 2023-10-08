Richardson (shoulder) has been ruled out for a return to the second half of Sunday's game against the Titans, Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Gardner Minshew will direct the Indianapolis offense for the rest of the day. Richardson finishes the Week 5 contest with nine completions on 12 attempts for 98 yards and two carries for five yards. In addition to missing the Colts' Week 3 win over the Ravens while recovering from a concussion, the rookie quarterback has now left early due to injury in two of his first four NFL starts. He'll likely have his right shoulder injury evaluated further in the coming days, leaving his status for the Colts' Week 6 game at Jacksonville uncertain at the moment.