Richardson (concussion) won't return to Sunday's game against the Texans.
Richardson thus finishes up Week 2 having completed six of his 10 pass attempts for 56 yards, with three carries for 35 yards including a pair of rushing TDs. Richardson -- who was replaced by Gardner Minshew -- will now look to gain clearance to play again in advance of next Sunday's game against the Ravens.
More News
-
Colts' Anthony Richardson: Evaluated for concussion Sunday•
-
Colts' Anthony Richardson: Not on injury report•
-
Colts' Anthony Richardson: Downplays knee bruise•
-
Colts' Anthony Richardson: Completes six of 17 passes•
-
Colts' Anthony Richardson: Will start Thursday night•
-
Colts' Anthony Richardson: Set to start preseason finale•