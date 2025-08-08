Richardson's X-rays on his dislocated finger came back clean Thursday night, and he's expected to return to practice "in the coming days," NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

Richardson was injured while taking a sack in the first quarter of Thursday's preseason opener against the Ravens. He was immediately removed and ruled out for the remainder of the exhibition, but it sounds like Richardson has avoided any serious issues. However, any missed practice time will allow Daniel Jones to soak up all of the reps with the first-team offense, as Jones and Richardson continue to battle for the starting job. Richardson has been one of the most injury-prone quarterbacks in the league since entering the NFL as the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 Draft. Both Richardson and Jones are good bets to make multiple starts each in 2025.