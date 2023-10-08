X-rays on Richardson's injured right shoulder came back negative after he was evaluated in the locker room following his exit from Sunday's game against the Titans, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Richardson has already been ruled out for a return to Sunday's contest, but the fact that he's not dealing with any structural damage to his throwing shoulder is at least a welcome sight. He'll still be sent in for further testing in the coming days as the Colts look to discern whether his shoulder injury is serious enough to prevent him from playing Week 6 in Jacksonville and beyond. Gardner Minshew will serve as the Colts' quarterback for the rest of Sunday's contest in place of Richardson, who completed nine of 12 pass attempts for 98 yards and rushed twice for five yards prior to his exit.