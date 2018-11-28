Colts' Anthony Walker: Another solid tackle performance
Walker recorded nine tackles (eight solo) and a pass defensed across 41 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Dolphins.
Walker now has 76 tackles on the season, which is second highest on the team behind Darius Leonard. He'll now shift his focus to the Jaguars, who he recorded 10 tackles against just three weeks ago.
