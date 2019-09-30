Walker made 10 tackles (seven solo) and a sack in Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Raiders.

Walker set a career high with 15 tackles last week, and he followed it up with his second straight outing with double-digit stops. The 24-year-old linebacker doesn't normally get to the quarterback with just one sack in the 2018 season, so this was an added bonus for fantasy owners who stuck with Walker when he posted just eight stops over the first two weeks.

