Colts' Anthony Walker: Back at 100 percent
Walker (shoulder) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice, Andrew Walker of the team's official site reports.
Walker has been working his way back to full strength for awhile now but was finally able to avoid any limitations following Wednesday's session. In all likelihood, Walker will be ready for Saturday's game where he'll resume his work at middle linebacker.
