Colts' Anthony Walker: Being evaluated for concussion
Walker is being evaluated for a concussion in Thursday's game against the Patriots.
The Colts are already desperately thin as a team, and with standout rookie Darius Leonard (ankle) not suited up, Walker's absence could seriously debilitate the Colts run defense. He will need to clear the league's concussion protocol before returning to action.
