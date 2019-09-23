Walker registered 14 tackles (11 solo) in Sunday's win over the Falcons.

Walker played all 61 snaps in this contest, and he recorded a career high in stops. He may have been counted on more with Darius Leonard (concussion) out, but it's still a promising sign that he's on track to eclipse last year's 105 tackles. He'll look to continue the success Week 4 versus the Raiders.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories